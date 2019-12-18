One dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

BANIHAL/JAMMU: A 28-year-old man was killed and three injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Sherbibi when the driver of the SUV, on its way to Kashmir from Jammu, lost control of the vehicle and plunged into Bishlari Nallah, a police official said. (AGENCIES)