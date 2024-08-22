Voters will support BJP for bringing peace to J&K: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s general secretary (Org) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, said today that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will support the party in the upcoming Assembly elections because of the improved situation and peace in the region.

Koul made these remarks while speaking to reporters in Anantnag. He emphasized that no other party in Jammu and Kashmir is capable of delivering the results that his party has achieved over the last five years, which have ensured a peaceful environment for the residents.

“The situation has improved significantly due to the BJP and everyone is living peacefully here. There are no incidents of stone pelting, no hartal calendars are issued now and children are attending school regularly. All schools, colleges and other institutions are open. These improvements are a direct result of the BJP’s efforts,” he said.

He expressed confidence that voters would place their trust in the BJP in the upcoming elections, acknowledging the positive changes the party has brought to the region. “The change the BJP has introduced is being recognized by the people. I am confident they will place their faith in us,” Koul added.

Regarding the announcement of candidates, Koul mentioned that the party will finalize and disclose the candidates after thorough discussion. “We are a national party with a proper procedure in place. Once names of candidates are decided, we will release the list,” he said. He added, the party is holding meetings with workers across Kashmir to discuss strategies for further strengthening the party.