Chhari Mubarak Pujan, immersion ceremonies performed at Pahalgam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: Annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak, Swami Amarnath Ji culminated today at Pahalgam with its last rituals ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’, (immersion) that were performed at the bank of river Lidder.

A group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, security personnel, few tourists who had come from various parts of the country and residents participated in the Pujan. Later, ‘Karri-Pakouri’ Bhandara was organized, and ‘Dakshina’ was offered to one and all.

Addressing the gathering after the culminating ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji congratulated and thanked Indian Army, B.S.F, C.R.P.F, I.T.B.P, J&K Police, Health Department, PHE, PDD and all the agencies connected with the pilgrimage for making arrangements for the Yatra and people of Jammu & Kashmir for successful Yatra wherein about 5.11 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to have Darshan and pay obeisance. He appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other essential facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

Mahant Ji lauded the services rendered by NDRF, SDRF, MRT teams and Health Department.

The only regret Mahant Ji expressed was about suspension of annual pilgrimage unexpectedly 13 days before the ‘Shravan Purnima’ from Pahalgam route and 10 days before from the Baltal route that resulted in hurting the sentiments of thousands of pilgrims and causing lots of inconvenience to them. It is the third consecutive year that pilgrimage was stopped for civilians without any notice or information prior to the closure, Mahant Ji added.

Mahant Ji has suggested and appealed to the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and the Government that if for any reason pilgrimage has to be closed/suspended prematurely in future; it must be publicized on national level at least a week before the closure through electronic and print media.

All the arrangements including transportation, accommodation and food for the Sadhus, people from the general public and security personnel who had accompanied Chhari-Mubarak during Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra were made by ‘The True Trust’ founded by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji in year 2004.

After performing rituals at Pahalgam today the Chhari Mubarak left for its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar in the evening.