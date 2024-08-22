Carry out follow-up investigation in each accident: CS

*Assesses functioning of JKMSCL, DCO

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of Transport Department to review its functioning .

Besides the Secretary Transport; the meeting was attended by IG Traffic; Transport Commissioner; MD RTC; Director, Motor Garages and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Traffic Police to carry out the follow-up investigation in each accident happening on the roads. He made out that the traffic violators should be booked as per the law without showing any kind of leniency.

He asked them to show results on ground by expediting the completion of projects taken-up by the department. He also called for taking steps for standardization of helmets and increasing the monitoring of revenue collection in RTC buses to stop its pilferage.

In his presentation, the Secretary Transport, Niraj Kumar apprised the meeting about the overall performance of the Department regarding implementation of different projects and schemes.

He informed the meeting that of the 3,16,330 hard copies of driving licences, 2,40,000 had been dispatched till now.

About the action against traffic violators the RC/RP of 8194 vehicles had been recommended for suspension by Traffic Department and 5380 notices issued to habitual offenders.

It was further given out that 1347 suspension of licences of habitual offenders had been forwarded for suspension by Traffic Department and 1098 notices issued against the violators.

In addition to above, 601 licences were suspended by the department through auto generated mode for the offences recommended by the Supreme Court Committee, as was informed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary held a meeting of Health Department to review the functioning of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), Health & Family Welfare Department (H&FW) along with that of Drug Control Organization (DCO) here.

Besides the Secretary H&ME, the meeting was attended by Principals of Medical Colleges; MD, JKMSCL; Director, H&FW; Director, Health Jammu/Kashmir; Drug Controller and other concerned officers.

Chief Secretary took note of the Essential Drug List (EDL) availability in hospitals and the percentage of such medicines procured from open market. He asked for reducing this dependence and making Drugs & Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) universally applicable across all health facilities.

Dulloo also enquired about the status of immunization and institutional deliveries across districts. He called for having the critical analysis of the data to figure out the prevalent trends across districts. He called for taking corrective measures suggestive of such analytical findings.

The Chief Secretary further took note of the measures taken against the misuse of Schedule H drugs available on medical shops. He enquired about the status of installation of CCTV and Computerized Billing of these drug stores to monitor any malpractice done by them.

The Secretary, H&ME, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah apprised the meeting about the broad counters of the operations of these wings of the department. He also depicted the action taken on the directions issued previously by the Chief Secretary to the department.

He gave out the functioning of DVDMS, a web based supply chain management application which deals with purchase, inventory management & distribution of drugs, disposables, sutures, dressing material, dental materials, machinery & equipment to various drug warehouses and its use by end users like medical colleges and hospitals here.

The MD, JKMSCL gave insights into the active rate contracts of drugs, machinery & equipments besides requisition with respect to EDL during the ensuing year.