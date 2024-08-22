War widows to be provided free legal aid: Justice Tashi

National Senior Citizens Day celebrated at Home for Aged

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21:On the occasion of the National Senior Citizens Day, 2024, J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jammu and Global Peace Organisation, organized a significant event focusing on the Rights of Senior Citizens at the Home for Old Aged and Infirm, Amphalla here.

The event was graced by the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Upon his arrival, Justice Tashi accompanied by M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority was received by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Jammu, Anusuia Jamwal, ADC Jammu, I. D. Soni, President, Old Age Home, Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, Shafiq Lone, Addl. Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, Shivam Sidhanth, SP North, Adv. Altaf Hussain, President & Rashi, Deputy Chairperson, Global Peace Organisation, Anil Sharma, Chief LADC, Jammu, Deepika Mahajana and Meharban Singh, Panel Lawyers, HCLSC Jammu.

In his presidential address, Justice Tashi Rabstan eloquently spoke about the significant role that elders play in shaping the moral and cultural fabric of society. He said that he is a regular visitor to this home from last many years as it gives a huge encouragement while talking to those who have shaped our society as it exists today. Those who are staying here in today’s times have manned many key positions in their early age.

He lauded the efforts of President I.D. Soni, a renowned author and philanthropist who inspite of 96 years of age is looking after the home. His interaction with the senior citizens was a heartwarming moment, reflecting the deep respect and consideration the judiciary holds for this vital segment of society.

Justice Tashi further added that the newly selected Civil Judges Jr. Division shall be made to visit this home in small groups to learn from the vast experiences of the inmates to gain wisdom. This presence at the Old Age Home will highlight the judiciary’s commitment to the welfare and rights of senior citizens, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society.

During the interaction, Brig. Rtd Harcharan Singh, Regional Director, North of a NGO namely War Wounded Foundation raised a concern that war widows are facing multiple legal cases for which they have to engage Counsels putting huge financial burden upon them. The Chief Justice on the spot made an announcement that such widows shall be provided free legal aid counsel where ever such cases are pending or filed by or against the war widows and requested Brig. Harcharan to approach nearest DLSA office with the details of such cases.

Further, in the day long camp, the inmates were advised on various legal issues by panel lawyers, Legal Aid Defense Counsels (LADCs), and Secretary DLSA Jammu. This initiative aimed to ensure that the senior citizens are well-informed about their legal rights and the assistance available to them, thereby empowering them to address their legal concerns effectively.

In his welcome address, I.D. Soni, President of the Old Age Home provided a brief history of the establishment of the home, which was founded to offer care and shelter to elderly individuals without family support.

One of the notable speakers, Adv. Mamta Chib, a Panel Lawyer from DLSA Jammu, delivered an enlightening presentation on the rights of senior citizens, emphasizing the legal protections available to them under various statutes. Adding to the depth of the event, Mamta Rajput, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, provided an overview of the welfare schemes tailored for the elderly, ensuring they are informed and can access the benefits to which they are entitled.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Adv. Altaf Hussain, President, Global Peace Organisation and the formal vote of thanks was presented by Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, who expressed her gratitude to all the participants, especially the senior citizens, for their presence and contribution to the event.