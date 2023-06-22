Voter cards being provided to migrants at their doorsteps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Relief Organisation (M) J&K is providing EPICs to the Kashmiri migrant voters at Jammu who filled their voter forms during the Special Summary Revision held in the month of September 2022.

Before this, the EPICs, after final printing, were placed at the disposal of local BLOs of Kashmir Valley for further distribution.

Kashmiri Migrants being out of Valley were not able to collect their EPICs owing to the fact that they are residing at various places in Jammu and other parts of the country.

The Relief Organisation, in collaboration with office of Chief Electoral, J&K, in a first of its kind initiative, are facilitating distribution of EPICs to Kashmiri Migrant voters to their convenience and for the purpose a special campaign has been launched from June 19, 2023 to July 1, 2023 in migrant camps and non camp areas in Jammu.

Continuing with the campaign, EPICs were distributed among the Kashmiri migrant voters today at Migrant Camp Jagti where a large number of migrant voters availed this facility and collected their EPICs.

Relief Organisation in a handout said that similar type of campaign will be organised for Kashmiri migrant voters who have registered themselves during special summary revision 2023.