Power connections of poor households cut, bigwig defaulters not touched: Sawhney

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Yogesh Sawhney today condemned J&K Government for cutting the power connections of poor households in J&K amidst scorching heat.

In a handout Sawhney stated that it is alarming that ex-MPs, ex-legislators and ex-bureaucrats continue to occupy Government premises and consume Government resources while those bigwigs who have vacated Government quarters still owe lakhs in electricity bills to the Government but the concerned authorities have put no pressure on them to realize the money while the poor and helpless are being forced to suffer.

The Congress leader said that people have been enraged by this “blatantly unfair behavior” towards the poor.

He said that the Government should act strictly against power defaulters for nonpayment of bills but it is not proper that those who reel under extreme poverty fueled further by inflation and unemployment should be harassed like this.

“Why the UT Government is sparing the privileged class as an estimate of Rs. 114 lakh is yet to be cleared to the power department by this class,” he maintained adding: “The BJP Government at Centre must realize responsibility with respect to the governance of the UT and the UT government must wake up to the plight of the people of J&K.”