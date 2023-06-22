Unscheduled power cuts haunt Dhangri villagers

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 22: While the undeclared and unscheduled power curtailment is troubling the common people, it has created fear of another terrorists’ strike in the darkness during nights, giving sleepless nights to the people of Dhangri.

Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma while talking to media persons today expressed apprehension of terrorists strike happening again due to power shutdown at night. He claimed that previous fateful Dangri incident still haunts local residents after long power cuts during dark nights.

The Sarpanch said that on the night of January 1, 2023 when the terrorists had killed 7 Hindus in Dhangri, there was no electricity at that time also and taking advantage of darkness the terrorists managed to escape comfortably after playing Holi of blood with the minority Hindu community.

He told that due to the negligence of the Power Development Department the entire Dangari village is having sleepless nights. Till the time there is no electricity people stay inside their houses in the fear. People are also afraid to come on the roofs of their houses in the dark of night to avoid the heat.

Sarpanch further said that VDC members keep guarding their homes and they also have to face severe problems due to power failure. He said that perhaps the PDD and the District administration are waiting for another massacre in Dangri.

Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma and the people gave a stern warning to the district administration and the PDD authorities, saying that if the power system in Dangri is not improved, the people will once again resort to protest demonstrations.