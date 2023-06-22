Visiting HM should announce Statehood restoration: MSJK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) has said that the visiting Home Minister, Amit Shah should announce the restoration of Statehood to J&K along with announcement of Assembly elections and employment package for the educated youths.

Addressing a press conference here today MSJK leader, Sunil Dimple said that conditions of Instruments of Accession should be implemented.

He also said that imposition of Property Tax should be stopped and PoJK, Gilgit and Baltistan should be liberated from the illegal occupation of Pakistan and unification of J&K with Ladakh should be done to restore peace, normalcy and prosperity.

Dimple claimed that all is not well in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

He also demanded regularization of SRO 43 cases, Rehber-e-Khel Teachers, PHE, PDD, PWD daily wagers, Home Guards and others.

“J&K has no job policy for youth,” the MSJK leader maintained adding that flats, land and Government jobs in J&K should not be given to outsiders without State Subjects and Domicile Certificates.

He also demanded return of J&K power projects.

Nitin Saini and Bishan Singh were also present in the press conference.