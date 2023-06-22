BJP, PDP increased troubles of J&K people: Saroori

DPAP convention at Sangaldan

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) organised workers’ convention at Sangaldan in Gool Tehsil of district Ramban today.

Chaired by DPAP vice chairman G M Saroori, a large number of people participated in the meeting. They showed resentment against the previous PDP-BJP Government in J&K for taking anti-people decisions and multiplying troubles for the common masses.

The meeting observed that DPAP from the day it came into existence remained the only political party to raise the public issues and protested against the stopping of free ration to the poor, reduction of monthly ration quota and imposition of property tax, demanding immediate rollback of all “anti-people” measures. The DPAP is also the only political party that took to the streets to press for the assessment of the damage in earthquake hit areas and adequate compensation to the victims of Chenab valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Saroori said that the previous PDP-BJP Government in erstwhile state of J&K ruined the life of common man by taking anti-people decisions. “Both these parties had only one aim to retain power and they did nothing for a poor, upliftment of downtrodden,” he said.

Saroori said that PDP after making an alliance with BJP in J&K continued to raise hollow slogans. “PDP brought death and destruction in J&K, forgot its self-rule slogan and worked with BJP from behind the curtain to abrogate the special status of J&K.”

General Secretary RS Chib said that no political party has taken to streets against BJP in J&K to seek the redressal of public grievances. “DPAP is the only party which has organized several peaceful protests and continues to fight for the redressal of public issues. It is the only party that resists the anti-people decisions taken by BJP,” Chib added.

Later, the party workers held protest demonstrations, demanding ration to the poor, restoration of monthly ration quota to consumers and roll back of imposition of property tax and other “anti-people” decisions. They also demanded for the assessment of the damage in earthquake hit areas and adequate compensation to the victims of Chenab valley.

Senior leaders Jugal Kishore Sharma, Salman Nizami, Arun Singh Raju, Dharam Chand, Farooq Katoch and Mohd Amin Bhatt also spoke on the occasion.