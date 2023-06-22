Suspect held with narcotic substance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: A suspect was arrested with narcotic substance from Rehari area here today.

A police spokesperson said that a team of Police Post Rehari led by incharge Police Post, Anil Thappa, guided by SHO Pacca Danga, Inspector Sushil Kumar, raised a special checkpoint at Rehari. During checking, he said, a pedestrian Karun Verma alias Kanu, attempted to flee upon spotting the police.

However, the alert officers skilfully chased him down and conducted a search, resulting in recovery of a polythene bag containing three bundles of narcotic-like-substance wrapped in maize husk, he said, adding that the total weight of the substance, including the polythene, was determined to be 52.34 grams, while without the polythene, it weighed 43.27 grams.

Following the recovery, the accused has been arrested and booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Pacca Danga.

Pertinently, the entire operation was supervised by SDPO North, Sunil Kesar, SP City North Jammu, Kulbir Handa, and SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli.