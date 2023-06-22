JTC, SKF submit representation to LG, others, demand revocation of order

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) has submitted a joint representation to Lt Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Migrants, K K Sidha and District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa demanding revocation of order issued by RRC Migrants asking the Power Development Department (PDD) to collect the power tariff from migrants putting up in Jagti township and other camps at Jammu.

The representation of migrants was submitted by JTC and SKF president, Shadi Lal Pandita. In the representation it was stated that the Government has asked migrants to sign agreements for power consumption with PDD as the Union Government has refused to pay the charges on account of electricity used by Kashmiri migrants in camps.

The migrants have also made an appeal to visiting Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to issue directives to concerned authorities to revoke the order and provide relief to the exiled people from Kashmir among them majority of camp inmates are dependent on cash doles given by the Government.

The migrants in their representation further said that they are not owners of the quarters which are owned by the Government hence the Relief Organization should sign the agreements and power tariff should be charged to the organization.

They said that in 2011 such order was also issued by Relief Organisation but later on the directives of the court it was revoked. This time again migrants have approached the Human Rights Commission seeking justice which has termed the charging of power tariff on them violation of human rights.

They said instead of enhancing cash relief and paying compensation for the losses suffered by the migrants the Government was unnecessarily putting them to hardships.