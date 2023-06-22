DHSK convenes Yatra Health Coordination meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22: Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, presided over a Yatra Health Coordination Meeting today here, in preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023, scheduled to begin on July 1.

The meeting brought together various stakeholders involved in providing healthcare services during SANJY-2023 along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

During the meeting, DHSK emphasized the importance of seamless coordination among all participants to ensure the optimal delivery of healthcare services to the pilgrims and other individuals associated with the yatra.

He stressed the need for well-structured communication channels and the implementation of appropriate referral protocols under the established guidelines, ensuring that patients receive treatment as per the prescribed protocols.

The meeting also discussed a comprehensive Disaster Management Health Action plan, designating SKIMS as the primary tertiary referral care facility, followed by other major hospitals affiliated with the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar.

These hospitals, it was stated, will reserve dedicated wards to handle any emergencies that may arise during the yatra. The Director emphasized the importance of micro-action health plans for all sister concerns to ensure efficient healthcare services.

Representatives from the police and army briefed the director about their action plans and work modules, highlighting their commitment to providing timely healthcare services in case of emergencies.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Yatra Unit of DHSK SKIMS, SMHS Army, CRPF J&K police, ITBP, SDRF and other relevant agencies.