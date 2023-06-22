AAP leader seeks justice for job aspirants of Fire Services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) J&K youth secretary Muktesh Yogi today urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene immediately in settling the issue of Fire and Emergency Service job aspirants.

Muktesh Yogi said that it has been long since last year Committee was framed by LG after meeting with aspirants but the report is yet to be submitted by the Committee which was appointed to look after and collect the details regarding the allegations levelled by job aspirants.

He also added that “Aspirants have been continuously protesting for many months and they are simply demanding to make public the findings of the report by the Committee. They are asking for justice. The committee was framed in December month of last year but till date no whereabouts”. Yogi said that it was one of the main promises made by ruling BJP Government to provide fair and transparent governance to people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, “It is very much disheartening and unfortunate for public to see that young people who are our future and are on streets asking for justice continuously”.

He urged Committee Chairman and LG Manoj Sinha to personally intervene in making the report of the Committee public without any further delay.