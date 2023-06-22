3rd Governing Council of LSDM approves establishment of skill labs in Ladakh colleges

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 22: The Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal (Chairperson LSDM) chaired a meeting of the 3rd Governing Council of Ladakh Skill Development Mission (LSDM) at Civil Secretariat, here today.

During the meeting, the Governing Council approved the establishment of skill laboratories in various degree colleges of Ladakh for the introduction of skill courses in colleges under the National Educational Policy; funds disbursement to District Skill Committees for implementation of skill projects and remuneration to the Trainers for the skill courses in colleges. The achievements of LSDM and the action plan for LSDM for the fiscal year 23-24, amongst others were also discussed.

Speaking on the importance of developing a robust skilling ecosystem in Ladakh, Commissioner/ Secretary, Technical Education & Skill Development Department, Ladakh, Padma Angmo shared that a Skill Gap and Livelihood Study is being undertaken to cover all 31 blocks of Ladakh covering 12400 respondents and various stakeholders including Industries, Departments, Entrepreneurs, SHGs, Panchayats etc. She further informed the meeting that skill courses shall commence in the coming academic session in collaboration with various Sector Skill Councils.

OSD, Technical Education & Skill Development Department, Ladakh, Abied Hussain gave a detailed presentation on Annual Action Plan for approval, the plan finalized by Executive Committee LSDM outlining the activities, funds approved in FY 2022-23 and expenditure components.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh Ravinder Kumar suggested certifying courses on mountaineering, guiding, and other related skills, which can serve as a niche for Ladakh’s tourism industry, while also highlighting the need for awareness programs to inform and educate people about these courses.

Dr Kotwal asked the Mission to further strengthen the skilling ecosystem in Ladakh. Recognizing the crucial role of skills in the economy and the overall development of the country, he urged officials to spare no effort in introducing top-notch skills and training programs for the youth of Ladakh.

Furthermore, with a deep concern for the welfare of children, Dr Kotwal urged District Commissioners (DCs) Leh and Kargil to take proactive measures to prevent any distress migration of Ladakhi children outside Ladakh for education and skill-building opportunities.

The meeting was also attended by the representative of Principal Secretary, School Education/Housing & Urban Development Department; Commissioner/Secretary, Industries & Commerce/Rural Development Department; Director Tourism, Ladakh; Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh; Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kagil; Regional Director, Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship J&K; Ladakh, MSDE, Gol (Representative of DGT, MSDE, Gol); State Engagement NSDC, (Representative of NSDC); Sr Accounts Officer TE&SD/LSDM and other concerned officials.