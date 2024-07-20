Vivanta launches Street Food Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: For the guests coming to the Vivanta, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) which operates the iconic Taj hotels launched ‘Street Foods of India’.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chef Sudhin Gaikwad, Executive Chef Vivanta Jammu City Centre, in a function held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaikwad said Vivanta has showcased some of the very mouth-watering, must from many popular food epicentres across India.

“Some of the highlights included dishes like Khullard Pizza, Dahi ke Sholey, Kaladhi Kulcha, Mumbai Pav Bhaji, Bhaji Pao and Baida Parantha, which can all be enjoyed with a very special Tandoori Chai and Jalebi,” he said.

“The Street Food Festival will be available for dinner at Mynt restaurant from July 20th to 31st.” he added.