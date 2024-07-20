Cong and allies systematically denigrating security forces: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Asserting his party’s unwavering commitment to wipe out terrorism and its ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed serious concern over the Congress and its allies were systematically and sinisterly working towards demoralizing and denigrating the security apparatus to weaken the country and overtly or covertly encouraging the nefarious break-India forces.

“These political outfits, having remained in the cradle of power in the past most of the time since independence, have been attempting to give the rogue neighbour in the backyards and her sympathizers in Jammu and Kashmir a psychological advantage, thereby compromising the national security”, Rana said while interacting with media persons after holding a public hearing at the BJP headquarters accompanied by Munish Sharma, BJYM Prabhari, Veena Khanna, Secretary BJP, and Prof. Kulbushan Mohtra, In charge Nanaji Deshmukh Library and e-library, here this afternoon.

Devender Rana said the actions of the Congress and its allies are not just limited to shielding the terrorists by describing them as misguided youth but also voluntarily becoming an active part of creating narratives that question the legitimacy of national security measures and counter terror operations. This is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and destabilize the integrity of the nation, he added.

The Senior BJP leader castigated the political parties using militancy as a tool to garner support of vote bank, which in turn emboldens anti national elements as the attempt is to undermine the efforts of security forces to tackle terrorism effectively and decisively, he said, adding that such an irresponsible behaviour compromises safety and security of the people of the country in general and those in Jammu and Kashmir in particular.

Rana asserted the BJP’s commitment to take stringent action against elements, trying to remain on both sides of the fence, for their covert support to break India forces and providing a sort of shield to separatists and violence mongers for scoring brownie political points. He said the Congress and its allies stand exposed for their divisive politics. These outfits can go to any extent in sheer desperation for the sake of power and this is time for compatriots to foil their machinations, he added.

Earlier, Rana listened to various individual and collective problems projected by the people during the public hearing and assured that these will be taken up at an appropriate forum for earnest redressal. He said the BJP has been endeavouring to ease the life of people by ensuring dependable utility services and deliverance of the promises.