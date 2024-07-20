Pensioners, elder citizens essential stakeholders in making developed India by 2047: Dr Jitendra

54th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: “Pensioners and elder citizens are essential stakeholders in making a developed India by the year 2047”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today. He said the Government is simplifying procedures related to disbursal of pensions in order to provide beneficiaries ease of living and consign their energies to the task of nation building.

Dr Singh was speaking at the 54th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at Convention Centre, here, today. “The Government is utilising the latest and best available technology to minimise delays and improve the administrative procedures concerning pension”, the Minister said. He stated that the Government has resolved to utilise the expertise of retiring employees and make them part of a ‘Team India’ which has been tasked with realising the goal of a developed India.

The Union Minister said that under the patronage of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Government has ushered in revolutionary administrative reforms and done away with colonial, archaic and obsolete rules and laws. “All this has been done to ensure citizen-centre governance, with increased transparency, accountability and ease of living”, he pointed out. Dr Singh informed that divorced daughters and widows as well as spouses of missing or disappeared Government servants, particularly in J&K, are now entitled to receive pension, which was not the case in the past.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that facial recognition technology is now being used to issue Digital Life Certificates (DLC) to pensioners to prevent fraud, bring in ease and comfort as well as save time and energy of the pensioners. “The Government hit upon this best form of technology to improve upon the existing biometric based system”, he underlined. Similarly, the Government has introduced human intervention in Artificial Intelligence. This unique and out-of-the-box initiative is aimed at gathering feedback from complainants through the setting up of a Human Desk’ with a human touch, he highlighted.

The Union Minister expressed delight at the success of CPGRAMS which is an online platform available to the citizens round-the-clock to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery. “This success story is being emulated by Bangladesh, the Maldives and South Africa”, he informed.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been conducting Pre- Retirement Counselling Workshops, throughout the country, as part of Good Governance, to facilitate officials who are about to retire, in the superannuation process. The Workshop, being held for the benefit of retiring employees of the Government of India, is a revolutionary step in the direction of ‘Ease of Living’ for the pensioners.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on BHAVISHYA Portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Retirement Benefits, Family Pension, CGHS, Income Tax Rules, ANUBHAV, Digital Life Certificate, Investment modes and opportunities, etc. will be conducted. All these sessions have been curated to make the retirees aware of the process to be followed and forms to be filled pre-retirement and to provide information about the benefits available to them post-retirement.