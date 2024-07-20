Patanjali’s research published in world renowned journal

‘Fevogrit is Ayurvedic panacea for fever’

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, July 19: Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Research Centre has said that power lies in Ayurveda and using this traditional therapy one could get away from the adverse effects of allopathic treatment for general fever and should enjoy the benefit of remaining free from the side-effects.

Mentioning about Ayurvedic medicine ‘Fevogrit’ he stated that research for this has been published in the globally renowned American Research Publication Wiley’s research journal – ‘Animal Models and Experimental Medicine.’

In a handout Acharya Balkrishna said: “When the body encounters infection or inflammation, our immune cells release various anti-inflammatory cytokines. According to this research study, Fevogrit can reduce fever without any adverse effects by targeting the underlying causes of fever.”

On this occasion Balkrishna said that it is a matter of pride for Indian culture and Sanskrit that names of Indian medicinal plants have been included in the International Journal in Ayurveda’s original language, Sanskrit and in the Devanagari script.

The research paper can be accessed via this link https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ame2.12472.