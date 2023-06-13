Vishwakarma Sabha demands 27 % quota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha has demanded 27 % reservation for the community by implementing Mandal Commission report in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an impressive function held at its head office Vishwakarma Mandir, Gurha Morh, Bakshi Nagar Jammu under the chairmanship its president Shashi Verma, the speakers urged upon the Union Government and the LG’s administration to implement Mandal Commission report and provide justice to the OBC category people.

During the function, the Sabha members felicitated Bhagat Ram, Apni Party Coordinator OBC Wing, J&K for his contribution to the society, especially OBC community in J&K.

In his address, Bhagat Ram extended gratitude to the organizers for the honour and acknowledgement of his dedicated work towards the society in general and OBC community in particular. He said that the OBC community was exploited politically as a vote bank by the traditional political parties and their long standing demand of 27 % reservation was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir till date.

“Across the country, the OBC Community is enjoying a 27% quota but J&K Govts in the past ignored them and not provided constitutional right,” he said, and added that Apni Party is committed to fulfill the demands of the people as per their aspiration.