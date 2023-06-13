10 SIs promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in favour of 10 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ministerial Executive Cadre.

Those promoted in the Ministerial Executive Cadre (Steno) are Ajay Kumar Jalali, Syed Israr Ahmad, Kailash Kumar, Jatinder Kumar, Bashir Ahmad, Rakesh Kumar, Tarsem Lal, and Roop Lal while as those promoted in the Ministerial Executive Cadre (M) are Seema Bakshi and Jagmeet Kour.

In a statement, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that the promotees will perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.