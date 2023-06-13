Shooting stones kill minor girl

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 13: A minor girl sustained critical injuries after the car she was travelling in was hit by shooting stones near Mehar Cafeteria here on Jammu Srinagar National Highway late Monday evening.

The girl was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu where the doctors attending her declared her brought dead.

Police sources informed that the Srinagar bound car bearing registration number PB99-9973 was hit by shooting stones which left a minor girl injured and she was rushed to District Hospital from where after providing medical aid she was referred to GMC Jammu where she was declared as brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Arsha Arora, 12, daughter of Shamsher Arora resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

SHO Police Station Ramban, Inspector Anil Chowdhary said a case was registered in this regard and investigation started.