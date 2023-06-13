Drug peddler held with Charas-like-substance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Police claimed that they have arrested a drug peddler with Charas-like-substance from Bishnah area here today.

A police spokesperson said that Vishal Kumar of Lucky Bihar, Bishnah, was arrested with 28 grams of Charas-like-substance during a routine naka checking/frisking operation at Miran Sahib Chowk, Bishnah.

The accused has been arrested and booked in case FIR number 147/2023 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bishnah, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

The entire operation was carried out by a team of Police Station Bishnah led by Inspector Vikram Sharma, SHO Bishnah under the guidance of SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gupta and overall supervision of SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, added the police spokesperson.