Crane crushes labourer

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 13: A labourer working with a construction company of NHAI was crushed to death here today by a crane in Dalwas area falling under Chanderkote Police Station jurisdiction on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Police sources said that the labourer died on the spot after he came under the crane of Hydra make when operator of the crane was reversing it and the labourer fell and was run over by crane.

Body of the deceased was shifted to CHC Batote for postmortem.

Police has identified the deceased as Sultan Miya, 23, son of Mochalam Hussain, resident of Kochi Bihar.

Dy.SP, Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said that a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Chanderkote has been registered in this regard and investigation started.