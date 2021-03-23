Violence has no place in Islam, holy Quran: Muslim scholars

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 23: Violence has no place in Islam and it categorically rejects and condemns every form of terrorism. It does not provide any cover or justification for any act of violence, be it committed by an individual, a group or a Government.

This was stated by Muslim scholars during a historic confluence of prominent Muftis, Maulavis and Khatibs here today at SKICC, Srinagar. The meeting was organized by Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist’s People Front (JKNPF) to discuss measures to counter radicalization, contemplate on the need to modernize Madarasa education, the role of women in creating violence free society and the role of religious leaders in creating the constructive mindset and attitude.

Some of the prominent leaders present at the convention were Sheikh Muzaffar, Mufti Nisar Ahmad, Maulana Muzzafar, Tariq Ahmad, Mufti Aslam, Khalida Parveen, Rakesh Kaul, Maulana Mufti, Sakhi Rathore and Maulvi Javaid Maulvi Shabir.

The conference, for the first time, opened the room for discussing fundamental changes that have the potential to bring long term peace in the valley, by ridding the influence of radicalization. “Conferences like these should continue to happen, the message of peace should a common message for all,” said, Mufti Nisar Ahmad.

He said J&K is the land of Sufi Saints where people from all religions were brought together and made the message of brotherhood and peace common amongst all. “Through this conference, we want to send a message to all youth and everyone that the relief that one gets through peace and brotherhood is not found anywhere else. Islam gives the same message of brotherhood & peace,” he added.

Ahmad further said, “The same message of peace should go from every mosque to the citizens. We want to see the same wave of peace which was spread by Sufi Saints back in Kashmir.”

Khalida Parveen won the audience over when she shared a touching story about what Allah said, when he was asked what he does when he is very happy with someone. To which Allah, said, “I bless them with a daughter.”

“The voice for peace has risen from this platform and we want to send this message to all of Kashmir, across the border and this world that we are brothers and we will coexist peacefully like this together,” said Sheikh Mujjaffar, president JKNPF.

He said Islam orders peace, and the Quran demands from each true Muslim that he or she be a symbol of peace and support the maintenance of basic human rights. “Let’s pledge to spread the message of peace and make J&K a peaceful state to live in,” he added.