People fed up with Modi’s ‘tax terror’: Patil

‘Cong to intensify struggle for statehood, jobs’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA/SAMBA, Mar 23: Senior AICC leader and Incharge J&K affairs of the party, Rajni Patil (Ex-MP) today said that people of the country are fed up and feeling harassed with the ‘tax terror’ of Modi Government.

While addressing Congress rallies at Kathua and Samba towns, against price rise, rising unemployment and seeking restoration of statehood today, AICC leader said that BJP’s economic policies have proved total failure, leading to worst ever economic situation and lowest ever growth in the Country. It has led to unprecedented price rise of all commodities. She said peole of the country are feeling harassed with the imposition of heavy taxes by Modi Govt.

AICC leader lashed out at the Central Govt for the unprecedented price hike and record unemployment besides failing to address the grievances of people of J&K on every count after promising massive development post August 5, 2019. She said that development process started by UPA Govt in J&K, received a major setback, as the NDA Govt failed to carry forward the massive developments started by UPA.

Patil said that people are feeling harassed by ‘tax-terror’ and unprecedented price hike by the Modi Govt. At the same time, they realize that BJP Govt is looting them to recover the losses it has caused to the Country’ economy by misrule and mismanagement of things since the day one, as a result, there is a restlessness across the country. Every section of the society including farmers, youth, students, employees are up in arms due to wrong policies of BJP and this is the reason Congress party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi has launched nationwide agitation against the wrong policies of the BJP led NDA Govt at the Centre.

AICC leader said that people of J&K feel betrayed by the downgrading of the historic state and deprived of the rights to land and jobs. She said that Congress party would intensify struggle for the restoration of statehood with protection to jobs and lands for the locals of J&K.

PCC president GA Mir laid emphasis over highlighting the issues concerning people especially economic crisis and rising unemployment and huge losses caused to JK’s economy after revoking special status of J&K. He said the people have witnessed only restrictions, communication gap, besides the covid-19 made the situation more complex for the people. Irony is that Centre Govt is ignoring every genuine issue in order to hide its failures on all fronts.

Senior leader and former minister Raman Bhalla, castigated the BJP for the unprecedented price hike and large scale unemployment and false promises of development. He said that lust for power could lead the BJP to compromise with the Jammu pride and dignity. He accused the BJP of undermining the understanding and political sagacity of the people of Jammu. He dared the BJP to spell out just 10 initiatives for Jammu’s growth during the party’s tenure in the government.

The rally at Kathua was oganised by Pankaj Dogra, secretary JKPCC and at Samba by Sanjeev Sharma, Secretary PCC which were also addressed by chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Co-treasurer Rajnish Sharma, PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh, Balbir Singh (Ex-MLA), Indu Pawar (President Mahila Congress), Uday Banu Chib (President PYC), Sunny Parihar (NSUI), Feroz Khan, Pawan Raina and others.

Earlier, Patil and Mir besides senior leaders paid floral tributes to the supreme martyred of the country, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev and Raj Guru on their martyrdom day and remembered their great contributions in the freedom the country.