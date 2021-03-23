Lt Governor reviews Srinagar Smart City Project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the progress on Srinagar Smart City Project.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor discussed the modalities to make the prestigious project more sustainable and eco-friendly.

The Lt Governor called for taking comprehensive measures to restore the aesthetic value of Jhelum River, besides developing a sustainable environment and urban infrastructure. He passed specific directions for completion of the projects within the set timelines.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers of Smart City projects to explore all the possibilities to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities.

He stressed upon maintaining proper inter-departmental coordination and asked the officers to get a better understanding of different facets of the prestigious project for effective implementation of various Smart City initiatives.

Keshav Varma, Chairman, Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL), gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation depicting measures to be incorporated in Srinagar Smart City Project.

The meeting discussed various other aspects of Srinagar Smart City project including development and beautification of city-rivers, lakes and river ecology, mobility, sports, and recreational avenues for youth.

Discussions were also held on developing pedestrian bridges, smart streets, transportation facilities, Sports infrastructure, besides rejuvenation of canals & drains, cleaning of Dal and Nigeen Lakes, prevention & enhancement of floating vegetable markets, and setting up of capacity building institutes under the prestigious Smart City Project.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Rahul Pandey, Director, Information and Public Relations and Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who is also the CEO, Srinagar Smart City attended the meeting.