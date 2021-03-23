Farooq makes appearance at NPP’s function, asks all parties to fight jointly for justice

Bhim elected party president for 3 yrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 23: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah made surprise appearance at J&K National Panthers Party’s 40th Foundation Day function held at Dogra Hall here today.

While downplaying Dr Abdullah’s visit to the NPP function, the Party chairman Harshdev Singh claimed that since they had invited several prominent political people to the Party’s Foundation Day function, therefore, besides Dr Abdullah, Devinder Singh Rana, Mula Ram and even DSS president Gulchain Singh Charak also attended the programme and paid tributes to the Martyrs.

Dr Farooq Abdullah (MP), who was the chief guest at the Ist session of NPP, in his brief speech congratulated the Panthers Party for observing this day in memory of the three great martyrs.

He said that in view of prevailing situation, all secular, nationalist and humanist political parties and the leadership shall walk together, fight together for justice, equality, humanity, non-alignment and world peace.

Farooq held Pakistan responsible for destruction in Kashmir and said that people here have immensely suffered in the last. He hit at the Congress Party and said that being main opposition party in the country, it must keep its house in order.

Bhim Singh was proposed as a president by the Working Committee of JKNPP unanimously. He announced that he shall reconstitute the Secretariat as well as the Working Committee of JKNPP after discussing the issue with the senior Panthers Party members of the Working Committee.

It may be recalled that Bhim Singh had constituted the Panthers Party on March 23, 1982 after resigning from the Assembly membership and the Congress party in 1982.

He welcomed the senior leaders from Kashmir and Jammu provinces who participated in the meeting. The first session of the Panthers Party paid tributes to the national heroes Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who were hanged on March 23, 1931 by the British Govt in Lahore Central Jail.

PK Ganju (Returning Officer for JKNPP election) also declared after taking vote from the delegates declaring that Prof Bhim Singh has been elected as president of JKNPP for the three years.

Prominent among those who addressed included Harsh Dev Singh (Chairman-NPP), PK Ganju, Masood Andrabi, Mohd Iqbal Chowdhary (vice presidents), Anita Thakur, Hakikat Singh Jamwal, Yashpaul Kundal (general secretaries), Capt Anil Gour (Provincial president-Jammu Pradesh), Sheikh Shalim, Balwan Singh, Sheikh Imtiaz and others.