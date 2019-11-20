Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20 Vinod Sharma, Commissioner FDA , J&K Government has been invited to act as chairperson in two -days consultation on Safety Management of Street Foods for Northern States of India to be held at Lucknow on November 21 and 22.

The States and UTs which have been invited in two days programme included UT of Chandigarh, J&K, Delhi State, Punjab, Haryana, UP, MP, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. The programme is being organised by World Health organization (WHO).

The States and cities will share the exiting situation on street food, management of the Street food, help in development of generic action plan for improving the overall management by using better and also creating an interactive and participatory relationship with other states of the region. Te Standard methods of Street Food Safety evaluation with support of experts and in conformity with food standards will also be discussed. Vinod Sharma to chair WHO consultation on Street Foods.