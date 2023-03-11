Vikar, Bhalla lead ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Yatra in Jammu South

*Ex-DyCM takes out Padyatra in Khour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Congress Party activists took out “Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Yatra’ from Indira Nagar to Simbal Morh in Jammu South while another one in Khour area of Akhnoor Sub Division today.

Vikar Rasool Wani, president JKPCC, working president Raman Bhalla accompanied by Ravinder Sharma- chief spokesperson, Balwan Singh Ex- MLA, Tarlok Singh Bajwa Ex- MP, Indu Pawar Ex- MLA, Shashi Sharma, Karan Bhagat and others, amidst raising slogans “Property Tax Vapis Lo, Mehnghai Ko Kabu Karo …Kabu Karo, Berozgari Dur Karo, the protestors carried placards and party flags in hands and marched from Indira Nagar to Simbal Morh. The program was organized by Pawan Raina, secretary JKPCC.

Speaking on the occasion Wani lashed out at the BJP Govt for crushing the poor and the common man under huge taxes leading to record price rise, property tax, large scale unemployment and arbitrary downgrading of the historical state. All sections of the society are resenting against the dictatorial policies of the Modi Govt, be they common man, unemployed youth, students, traders, transporters, adhoc, contractual, daily wagers, need based, pensioners, and others but the centre Govt and the UT administration are insensitive and indifferent to the genuine demands of the different sections.

Bhalla criticised BJP led Central Govt and the LG Administration for imposition of Property Tax besides arbitrary and anti- people decisions from time to time. He said, the people of J&K are suffering on account of militancy, for more than three decades apart from political uncertainty for over nine years. The unprecedented price hike, the large scale unemployment and abnormal security situation due to targeted killings of innocents especially minorities, has destabilized the economy of J&K. The Govt failed to restore statehood which is most popular demand of all in J&K, he added.

Ravinder Sharma and Balwan Singh also addressed the gathering. Prominent among others who accompanied included Amrit Bali, Jatin Raina, Gurdarshan Singh, Jatinder Bhagat, Gurmeet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sham Mehra , Suresh Dogra, Sonu Dogra , Pawan Bhagat, Vandana Mankhotra, Sushma Choudhary, Vijay Sharma and Narender Gupta.

Meanwhile, former DyCM and senior Congress leader, Tara Chand led Padyatra in connection with ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in Khour area of Akhnoor Sub Division today. A large number of Congress leaders and party functionaries from adjoining blocks participated. Yatra was taken out from Indri village and after passing through Manchanda, Dhonechak, Bakore, Taroti and Chak Malal villages, it finally culminated at Main Bazar, Jourian.

Tara Chand also addressed large gathering and asked party workers to carry the massage of Congress Party of love, peace and brotherhood among the people of all the communities. He said that in coming 10 days, similar Padyatras will be taken out in Akhnoor and Khour area to educate people about BJP’s anti-people, anti-poor and anti-youth policies.

He was accompanied by party functionaries Narinder Sharma, Jagattar Singh, Jagdish Sharma, Avtar Singh, Sham Lal, Santosh Manhas and others.