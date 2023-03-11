BJYM has vital role to play in strengthening party: Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Ashok Koul, BJP general secretary (Org) today chaired a meeting of Prabharis, Seh Prabharis and district presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Party Headquarters here. The meeting was conducted with an aim to strengthening the base of the party.

In the meeting, State president BJYM Arun Prabhat, Munish Sharma, in charge All Morchas, Ajay Pargal Prabhari Yuva Morch and Ajay Vaid, Seh Prabhari BJYM, J&K were also present.

Addressing party workers, Ashok Koul said that BJP is a party of principles, working for the upliftment of all the sections of the society, irrespective of their religion, caste and creed and its Karyakartas form its backbone. However, the BJYM Karyakartas are the greatest of the party as they are the ones who are in continuous contact of the people in general and youth in particular at the grass roots level.

While the BJP gives its workers full opportunity to move forward, the BJYM workers are expected to proactively carry forward the legacy of the party keeping public service devoid of any discrimination at the core of their functioning policy. He asked the BJYM activists to further intensify the efforts to motivate more and more youth into the party fold before the elections are held for the J&K Assembly.

Emphasizing that BJYM cadre has a vital role to play in the strengthening of party, he said it is a testing time for them with elections on the threshold now.

Arun Prabhat assured the senior party leader that the BJYM cadre will strengthen the party base at every nook and corner of the Union Territory. He said “Our young brigade will make all possible efforts in taking the policies and programmes of the Party at the people’s door steps”.

Arun Prabhat stressed upon party workers to maintain discipline in the party and exhorted them to work for strengthening of the base of the party in every nook and corner of the UT. He asked them to gear-up for upcoming elections and leave no stone unturned in the victory of BJP in ensuing polls.

Munish Sharma, Ajay Pargal and Ajay Vaid laid stress upon the youth brigade of the party to make people aware about Centre’s flagship schemes for their immediate upliftment.