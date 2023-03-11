Dr Jitendra assesses progress on Mega Projects under execution in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, Mar 11: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, today chaired a review meeting to assess the pace of development works on mega projects under execution of NHIDCL, NHPC and GREF in the conference hall of DC office complex here.

At the outset, District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan made a presentation on the achievements and progress recorded by BRO (GREF) and NHIDCL in creating and augmenting road infrastructure in the district Doda and district Kishtwar. NHPC authorities also gave detailed and project wise information to the Minister. It was informed that hydroelectric project (HEP) Keru shall be ready for commissioning by 2024, while HEP Kwar and HEP Pakal Dal shall be ready by 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Under NHIDCL, Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel, Goha- Khalleni road, Khaleni- Khanbal road, Khaleni Tunnel, Sangpura- Vailo tunnel were discussed and informed that work is in progress and all the projects shall come up in prescribed time.

Dr Singh while addressing the demand of local representatives regarding allocation of employment in the mega projects for the local unemployed youth, directed DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav to ensure that all get their due share in employment in all the Government projects under NHPC and NHIDCL.

The Minister reiterated that it is the endeavour of the present Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.

Dr Singh asked the executing agencies including administration to double their efforts, make use of the latest technology, and work in coordination to reach out to the expectations of the public and the government in bringing up the prestigious developmental projects for improving the quality of life in every part of the UT especially in the rural districts like Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal, DDC Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan, DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADDC Doda Pran Singh, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, Executive Director NHIDCL Sandeep Sudhera, GM NHIDCL NS Gill, OC GREF 118 Kishtwar Col YK Gautam, SM (HR) Dulhasti Power Station Ashok Kumar Bhanwal, SM (IT) Dulhasti Power Station Sachin Vishwakarma, Group General Manager M.K Kashyap HOP Dulhasti Power Station, SM (Env) Ratle HEP Shashi Paul Singh, DGM (HR) Ratle HEP Aswani Kumar Sahi, GM (Electrical) Ratle HEP Vinod Kumar Sharma, formal legislatures, and other concerned officers.