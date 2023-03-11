Jugal unveils statue of Dr Ambedkar at R S Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency along with former Minister, Sham Lal Choudhary, president Municipal Committee, RS Pura Satpal Pappi, District Development Council (DDC) Member, Vidhya Mutton unveiled the statue of Dr. Bheem Rao Ambedkar at RS Pura in Jammu South Assembly constituency today.

District president BJP, Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan, BJP border belt president, Sunil Dutt, SDM RS Pura, Ramlal, AEE, Bhupinder Singh, EO Municipal Committee, Gurcharan Pamma, Chairman Co-operative Society, councillors and others were also present at the occasion.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering said that services of Dr B R Ambedkar to India and society as a whole can never be forgotten. He said Dr. Ambedkar always fought to stop discrimination on the basis of caste and creed.

Jugal said that In 1947 Ambedkar became the Law Minister of India. He took a leading part in the framing of the Indian Constitution, outlawing discrimination against untouchables, and skilfully helped to steer it through the Assembly. He said Dr. Ambedkar was popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was a very well-known political leader, eminent jurist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, orator, writer, economist, scholar and editor, Jugal added.

He said that installation of his statue at public place in RS Pura will always remind us about his great works and deeds.

He said the statue of Babasaheb should have been installed in R.S Pura long before but previous Governments always ignored him. He said that Congress and NC led Governments always used names of such leaders only at the time of voting but did nothing for them in practical.

He said that BJP led Government at Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also working to give due recognition to all those heroes who made a remarkable contribution to the nation.

Jugal said that this statue will always inspire the youth, people of R.S Pura and other areas to work for the development of mankind and the society.

Satpal Pappi president Municipal Committee RS Pura and former Minister, Sham Lal also spoke on the occasion.

BDC Chairman Tarsem Singh and Tarsem Lal Sharma, Sarpanches, Panches and councillors attended the function.