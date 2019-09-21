Vice Prez calls upon private sector to play bigger role in nation-building activities

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the private sector to play a bigger role in important nation-building activities such as infrastructure development and improving health and education sectors.

Speaking after inaugurating the 11th Project Management National Conference here on Saturday, he said that public-private partnerships would be the order of the day for big projects like SMART Cities.

Observing that Project Managers were extremely important for a nation’s progress, Mr Naidu said these were times for immense changes and the knowledge and skills of project managers would have a positive impact on the industry and the country’s economy. (AGENCIES)