Vice President tests positive for Covid-19

HYDERABAD, Jan 23: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu once again tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Naidu underwent the Covid-19 test to proceed to New Delhi to attend Republic Day celebrations. But he tested positive for Covid-19.

As per directions of doctors, the Vice President would undergo home isolation for one week, acceding to official sources here on Sunday.

He also advised the people who met him recently to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Earlier, Naidu was affected with Covid-19 in September, 2020.

In the tweet, the officials said, “The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested”.(UNI)