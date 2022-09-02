Vice Chancellors of SKUAST Jammu and IUST call on LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The VC briefed the Lt Governor on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the University, and the progress registered under various disciplines.

While discussing various issues of academic and administrative importance, the VC informed the Lt Governor about the process of filling vacant positions, courses started under new faculties and the preparations for the upcoming events and conference.

Discussion was also held on spreading awareness among the stakeholders regarding the Lumpy Skin Disease.

Similarly, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also called on the Lt Governor and briefed him about the diverse teaching and research programmes of the University.

The Lt Governor advised the VCs to pursue research in important areas, and engage in activities by adopting innovative and reformative measures to find solutions to the societal issues and modern day challenges.