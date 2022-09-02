COVID-19: J&K reports 152 new cases

JAMMU, Sep 2: Jammu and Kashmir reported 152 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,083, officials said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 4,782 as no fresh death due virus was reported, they said.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported from Jammu and 112 from Kashmir.

There are 1,039 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,72,262, officials said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis in the Union Territory, they said. (Agencies)