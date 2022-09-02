Infiltration of militants has almost been zero this year: J&K Top Cop

Srinagar, Sep 2: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said despite attempts from across, the infiltration of militants has almost been zero this year.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said this while talking to reporters in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after chairing a meeting.

“The infiltration is almost zero (this year). There have been some attempts, but they were foiled,” he said, adding that a couple of infiltrations were, however, successful.

“We discussed that (infiltration) with the officers of Army, CAPFs( central armed police forces) and the counter infiltration grid will be further strengthened and made more stronger,” he said.

There have been a series of infiltration attempts in J&K last month. On August 25, three suspected Pakistani militants were killed close to the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla district. Army has been saying that over 200 militants are waiting at the LoC across Kashmir to sneak into the valley.

The DGP said the numbers of militants have decreased to one-third of what they were three years before.

“The credit for the wiping of militancy goes to the people. Today, people are with peace…. They want end of terror and I congratulate the people, the youth for giving up the path of terror. I think the time has come to wipe the remaining one-third of the militancy which is remaining and I seek the support of the people for that,” he said.

DGP termed the presence of more pistols in the valley a tactical move by militants.

“It becomes easy to run militantly with a pistol when you can fire upon an innocent person after hiding the pistol. . We have seized a large amount of pistols as well as AK 47 rifles and ammunition which came from Pakistan. The shift from AK 47 to a pistol is a tactical shift as it is easy to hide it and fire it,” Singh said .

DGP said the drug smuggling has increased more than before and Pakistan was using it for funding the militancy.

“The people have to fight it strongly as many youth are falling prey to drugs which will destroy our society. .. I want to alert the elders, socio-religious leaders, and religious preachers to make the youth aware about its effects and keep away from it,” he said.

DGP said there was zero militancy in Kupwara and he wants it to be kept at zero only. (Agencies)