Vice Chairman NITI Aayog tours Baramulla; reviews developmental scenario under ADP

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 22: The Vice Chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Suman Kumar Bery today remarked that in the last few years the developmental scenario of J&K has changed drastically and significant progress is being witnessed on the ground. He also said that the initiatives are being taken for the progress and prosperity of the people.

The Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said this during his extensive tour to Baramulla district today where he carried out an array of activities meant for the overall development of the district.

At the outset, S.K Bery accompanied by Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Dr. Raghav Langar visited Government Higher Secondary School Pattan where he inspected Smart class rooms and held an interaction with the students and staff.

S.K Bery also held a brief interaction with National and International sports champions there. A series of demonstrations were showcased by the champions during which the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog called the champions an inspiration for the youth.

The Vice Chairman NITI Aayog also paid a visit to Community Health Centre Pattan and took stock of the functioning of the institute, besides having a firsthand appraisal of Medicare and other health services being provided to the patients.

Interacting with the patients, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog enquired about the same and exhorted upon the concerned authorities to provide efficient and qualitative health services to the people.

On reaching District Headquarter Baramulla, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog chaired a meeting with all the district and sectoral officers and took a detailed and sector wise review of the progress made under Aspirational District Programme (ADP).

On the occasion, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar presented a detailed account of progress cum performance recorded in various sectors through Power Point Presentation especially in Aspirational District Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog said that the Central Government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all. He said that ADP closely focuses on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the developmental economy.

S.K Bery also appreciated the efforts and tremendous progress made by district administration Baramulla in ADP.

Later, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog e-launched/ e-founded various projects meant for the overall development of the district. The three major projects e-launched and e-founded include Plastic Waste Management Unit at Palhalan Pattan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Millets cultivation in Baramulla respectively.

On the occasion, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog in presence of Dr. Raghav Langar and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla handed over a cheque worth Rs.15 Lakh to Chopans through Sheep Husbandry Department for recognition of its efforts in saturating the desired deliverables. Sanction letters among the eligible beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) were also distributed.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog visited Government Medical College Baramulla where he laid stone foundation of Medical Records Department (MRD) section in presence of Dr. Raghav Langar, Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, Superintendent Medical College Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi and other concerned. The said project is being undertaken for its execution at an estimated cost of Rs. 52 lakh.