Secretary DARPG, CS assess status of grievance disposal on CPGRAMS, JKIGRAMS portal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), GoI, V Srinivas along with the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting today to assess the status of grievance disposal in the UT on central government’s CPGRAMS portal as well J&K Government’s JKIGRAMS portal.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Prerna Puri; Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul; senior officers of DARPG, representatives of CSC e-Governance Services India, and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the challenges faced in the process, including the handling of complex grievances, coordination among departments, and the need for effective information management systems. They also deliberated on the importance of training and capacity building for government officials involved in grievance redressal on the portal.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Mehta highlighted the importance of effective public service delivery and prompt resolution of citizens’ grievances. He called upon the officers of J&K Government to identify areas of improvement and devise strategies to enhance the grievance redressal mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Mehta impressed upon the officers of Public Grievances Department for regular monitoring and evaluation of the grievance redressal system to identify bottlenecks and implement corrective measures to address them. He enjoined upon the officers that all the grievances should be disposed within thirty days as per the recent directions of Central Government.

Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas while speaking during the meeting, remarked that JKIGRAMS portal is functioning efficiently and serves as a great centralized platform for citizens to highlight their grievances with highest level officers and track their progress through a transparent and accountable system. He emphasized upon the Nodal officers to focus on quality disposal of grievances with a greater level of citizen satisfaction.

The Secretary further emphasized upon the Public Grievances department of J&K to focus on capacity building of Grievance Redressal officers so that the quality of grievance disposal is improved. He also called upon them to publicise the monthly reports about best performing officers as well as the laggards to make the grievance redressal more effective.

Speaking during the meeting, Rehana Batul informed the meeting that the disposal rate on JKIGRAMS portal till June this is of the order of 96 percent and till date 3,10,132 grievances have been disposed of out of 3,22,964 grievances received on portal. She further informed the meeting that out of 26,739 grievances received by JKIGRAMS through CPGRAMS portal, 25,755 have been disposed of with a disposal rate of 96 percent.