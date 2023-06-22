Blue Pansy declared Butterfly of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially declared Blue Pansy as Butterfly of the Union Territory.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the declaration of Blue Pansy (Junonia Orithya) as Butterfly of the Union Territory of J&K,” said an order issued by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government for Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Pertinently, the Blue Pansy is a species of bright blue butterflies found in parts of Southeast Asian countries, Australia and Africa. It is known under this name especially in India. These are territorial arthropods and are spread in 26 local subspecies throughout its range. The butterflies love sunlight and are often seen sitting on bare ground, basking in the rays of the sun.