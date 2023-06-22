Abdullah visits Pahalgam, reviews status of Yatra preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah today visited Pahalgam and reviewed the status of arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra.

Abdullah hoped that the yatra would commence on a good note and no untoward incident or natural calamity occurs during the two month long yatra period.

He expressed gratitude to the administration for making available all sufficient arrangements for the yatris on the traditional route of Pahalgam.

The NC president said a small but a good hospital fully equipped is available for the treatment of the pilgrims when needed. However, he expressed dismay over the shortage of staff including female nurses.

Abdullah said instead of the authorities’ picking up the nursing staff from the other hospitals for Amarnath Yatra duty, a lot of jobless nurses are there and they should be appointed on temporary basis during the yatra period. “It would also provide them employment at least for this period,” he added.

The NC leader said the pilgrims will come and go back with a message of love and hospitality.

“This nation belongs to all of us including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or Bodh. All are equal and nobody is neither above nor below of anyone. This is our constitution which provides the guarantees of it,” he said.

The NC leader said that Kashmir’s always have provided best hospitality for the Amarnath yatris and hoped that this time too the yatris will go back with a message of love and harmony from here.