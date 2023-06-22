Bukhari urges HM to announce CBMs, strengthening of democracy in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: Emphasizing the need for Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to enhance prevailing peace and strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party chief Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari today appealed to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to take necessary action and announce the required CBMs to facilitate the ongoing transformation towards a more peaceful and harmonious environment in the region.

In his statement issued today Bukhari, while urging the Union Home Minister to announce CBMs, said, “One of the major CBMs would be the announcement of Assembly elections in J&K in order to enable the people to exercise their constitutional right to choose their own representatives, thereby promoting a stronger democratic process in the region.”

Urging to put a stop to re-imposing of Public Safety Act (PSA) on the prisoners, he said that since the situation has changed for the better in the region, there is no need to put people behind bars for an extended period of time again.

“The individuals who have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in inciting violence and engaging in anti-national activities have undergone a significant transformation. Therefore, there is no need to re- impose the PSA on them again; instead, it is important to consider granting them an opportunity to lead peaceful and normal lives,” he added.

“Even, those who earlier would believe in boycott politics are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming Assembly polls so that the democratically elected representatives could take charge of the affairs here. This is the ripe time to take the required actions for fostering peace and strengthening democracy in J&K, which has been grappling with the unconducive environment for quite the past several decades,” Bukhari said.

Apni Party leader said that with the advent of Eid al-Adha, and the commencement of the Amarnath pilgrimage in the coming days, this is the right time for taking such initiatives.

Stressing the release of the veteran religious and political leaders, Altaf Bukhari said, “We know as a matter of fact that the militancy has taken a backstage in J&K and the people have been contributing to restoring normalcy here. Therefore, the time has come to start a range of positive initiatives, including the release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, and others and political leaders like Engineer Rashid.”