Vice Chairman NITI Aayog meets stakeholders; listens views, ideas for Viksit Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, has conducted an exclusive interactive session with representatives from various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Handicrafts and Handloom exporters and artisans, associations of Industries, Agriculture and allied sectors here at SKICC.

The session aimed to address their concerns and discuss strategies for promoting growth and development in the region.

During the session, representatives from the Handicrafts and Handloom exporters and artisans sector presented their views and highlighted their issues and concerns. They projected their issues related to Pashmina Industry, GST implementation and challenges in exportation.

Similarly, industrial representatives raised their concerns, focusing on the need for incentives for existing MSME units under the new industrial policy. They also stressed the importance of supporting the manufacturing sector, improving connectivity to the outside world, and implementing measures to further ease the business environment.

Various stakeholders, including the Houseboat Owners Association Land other tourism stakeholders, and the hospitality sector, highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure upgradation to cater to the growing demand of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

They highlighted the positive impact of recent G20 event, which created awareness and publicity about the region.

The Vice Chairman acknowledged the significance of this event and assured the stakeholders that their concerns would be considered for resolution.

Furthermore, representatives from the agriculture and allied sector provided valuable insights and raised several concerns during the session.

These concerns included processing of C-Grade apples, road connectivity, establishment of horticulture estates, and the need for incubation centers. Farmers engaged in dairy, poultry, and sheep farming also expressed their viewpoints, contributing to a comprehensive discussion on the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

Besides, an academic delegation also had the opportunity to present their issues before the Vice Chairman. They called for infrastructure development to enhance skilling programs, emphasized the importance of research, and sought liberal funding for educational institutions. Additionally, they urged for establishment of a Law University to support the legal education sector in the region.

Vice Chairman assured all stakeholders that their issues and demands would be thoroughly discussed and considered for appropriate action.

The interactive session was moderated by Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring, Dr Raghav Langer.

Others who attended the event included Secretary Tourism, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Tourism Kashmir, Planning Department officers, heads of various departments, representatives of associations, farmers and stakeholder groups.