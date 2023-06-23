Election Commissioner visits Leh, launches song

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, June 23: The song “Nga Gyagar En’ which is the translated version of ECI “Main Bharat Hoon; Hum Bharat ke Matdata Hain” was launched and released by Election Commissioner of India, Anup Chandra Pandey at Grand Dragon Leh today.

Pandey appreciated the department for the authenticity of the video. He also directed to upload the video on the official websites of the ECI.

The song was produced in regional language- Ladakhi, and is aimed not only at educating the voters regarding their rights and responsibility towards strengthening democracy but also at enthusing them for greater participation in the electoral process.

The song also features the local artists and regional icons. The song showed video footage showcasing local/regional culture, sports, historical places etc.

Yetindra M. Maralkar, Chief Electoral Officer, UT of Ladakh; Swarn Singh, Deputy Secretary (Election) and ADC Leh Sonam Chosjor were also present.