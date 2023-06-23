Dheeraj, Nighat, Jamoria receive prestigious Sahitya Akademi awards

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, June 23: The Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, has announced the recipients of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar for this year.

The awards were unveiled during a meeting of the Sahitya Akademi’s Executive Board, presided over by its president, Sri Madhav Kaushik.

In the category of Yuva Puraskar, two writers from the region have been honored. Dheeraj Bismil has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the Dogri language, while Nighat Nasreen has been awarded for her exceptional work in the Kashmiri language.

Additionally, Balwan Singh Jamoria has been bestowed the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his commendable achievements in the Dogri language. No Bal Sahitya Puraskar was awarded for the Kashmiri language this year.

Hailing from RS Pura in Jammu, 35-year-old Dheeraj Bismil, a talented writer and practicing lawyer at Munsiff Court RS Pura, has been acknowledged for his book titled “Aalra,” which literally means a nest in Dogri language.

Published in 2021, this collection of seven dramas delves into significant social issues such as corruption, drug abuse, casteism, communalism, economic exploitation of laborers, unemployment, and land grabbing.

Dheeraj, a Political Science postgraduate, commenced his writing career during his college days, and “Aalra” marks his debut publication.

32-year-old Kashmiri writer, Nighat Nasreen, has been honored with the Yuva Puraskar for her book titled “Lalle Nilwath Tchali Na Zahn.” This work is a poignant portrayal of the sacrifices made by Kashmiri women.

Born in Bandipora District and currently residing in Baramulla, Nighat Nasreen is a renowned poetess who actively participates in numerous Mushayaras (poetic symposiums) in Kashmir.

Her debut book, “Lalle Nilwath Tchali Na Zahn,” was published in 2021. Nasreen expressed her elation at achieving this prestigious award at such a young age.

Balwan Singh Jamoria, a 65-year-old resident of Jamoria Village in Samba District, has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to Dogri children’s poetry.

His book, “Kanjkan,” has garnered widespread acclaim and represents his fifth children’s poetry collection. Jamoria, a retired headmaster with an MA in Dogri, B.Ed, and Honours in Dogri (Shiromani), embarked on his writing journey in 1982. His first book, “Mansar,” a collection of Dogri poems, was published in 1990.

Additionally, Jamoria has written three books that are yet to be published, while six others have already been released. He excels in both poetry and prose, and his compositions have been recorded by All India Radio Jammu.

The recipients of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar will be honored at a special ceremony where they will be presented with an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.