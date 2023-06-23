Chugh reviews ongoing programmes under ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: BJP national general secretary and party’s Prabhari for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, chaired a meeting to review the ongoing programmes being held in the UT under ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’.

Ravinder Raina, president – J&K BJP, national secretary, Dr. Narinder Singh, general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul, Seh Prabhari, Ashish Sood, MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh, general secretary, Dr. Devinder Manyal, shared dais with him.

This meeting was attended by party’s senior leaders, who have been assigned the task to oversee different programmes under ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’. Tarun Chugh sought the current status of programmes related to Beneficiary Sammelan, Sampark se Samarthan, social media influencers meets, public rallies, intellectual meet, Vikas Teerath, Interaction with BJP veterans, International Yoga Day and Balidan Divas.

Tarun Chugh expressed satisfaction over the status report presented by the party leaders and stressed upon them to continue with the same zeal to organize the programmes scheduled for next few days until June end. He said that one month programmes initiated on June 1 have worked to reach the masses in every length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir. It is surely going to prove advantageous for the party, he added.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, complimented each leader for working round the clock to successfully conduct of the programme allotted to each one of them. He said that they worked as a bridge between the party and the people for taking the achievement of Narendra Modi at the doorsteps of a common citizen.