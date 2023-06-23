Bhalla meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses issues concerning J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 23: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today met former party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised her of the political situation in J&K.

Bhalla had a detailed discussion with the former party president over the wide range of issues concerning people of J&K. He apprised Gandhi about political scenario and ongoing organisational activities of the party. He also give her the feedback from the workers and people about the functioning of present BJP Government and the role being played by the Congress to represent and highlight the issues of people of J&K.

PCC leader also discussed various measures for further strengthening the party in J&K. He briefed Sonia Gandhi about the socio-political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, especially rising unemployment, lack of development and other issues of public importance. He also briefed the top leadership about the fallout of disconnect between the present dispensation and people in absence of the popular Government leading to restlessness amongst the people.

Gandhi asked the JKPCC working president to unitedly fight the “anti- people and anti-youth policies” of the ruling BJP and defeat their “divisive agenda” in Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections. She appreciated JKPCC working president and cadres for their struggle and commitment to fight against the communal and divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir urging them to strengthen the Congress Party at grass roots, as that, it is the Congress Party which has served and shall continue to serve the people.

She asked Bhalla to activate the cadres at various levels in order to highlight issues of people and expose the failures and falsehood of BJP and the failures of the Centre Government in J&K to come up to the expectations of the people on various vital commitments. The party should highlight the issues of people in J&K with a view to launch an offensive against BJP for their failures on various fronts besides neglect and failures to fulfil the commitments with the people of J&K.

Bhalla said that unemployment and inflation in Jammu and Kashmir is all time high which has pushed people towards starvation. He said that the financial health of the people is getting worse with every passing day. He said that BJP’s unilateral decisions have added to the long prevailing political instability and alienation in the region besides violating the spirit of federalism in the country. He also alleged that LG Administration has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youth. Law and order, education and health are in very bad shape. There is resentment among people and the youths are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive, Bhalla alleged.