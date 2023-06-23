Shah meets Dhangri terror victims, assures all support

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah today met the family members of the terror attack victims of Dhangri village in district Rajouri and assured them full Government support.

Shah was here in Jammu today on his two day visit to the Jammu and Kashmir. Supported by a local BJP leader from Rajouri, about half a dozen members of the terror attack victims of Dangri called on visiting Home Minister at Jammu this evening and expressed their anguish over delay in the justice to the victims’ families.

They narrated their tale of woe and expressed resentment in delay being caused by the Police authorities to solve the case and trace the terrorists and neutralize them. They sought the personal intervention of the Home Minister in the case and strengthening of security grid in the district. They also referred to the protests and dharnas by the public at Danngri and failure of agencies to solve the case.

The Home Minister listened to the victims’ families patiently and described their courage and bravery as India’s pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. Shah extended his deepest condolences and assured full government support to them. Shah said he chalked out programme on earlier occasion to visit them but could not make it to reach out due to some unavoidable circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven people were killed and 14 injured in terrorists attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1 this year. Five people, including two brothers, were killed when terrorists opened fire at house. The very next day two more children were killed when an IED left behind by the attackers went off.