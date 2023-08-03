Vibodh inaugurates J&K Bank’s CRM at Main Branch Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 3: J&K Bank commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine at its Main Branch Rajouri in the Main Bazar of the town with the mission to ease banking facilities by offering digital channels and on boarding maximum customers over digital platforms. The self service terminal accepts and dispenses cash thereby easing the rush at the branch besides facilitating the customers with an instant cash management mechanism during late hours and even on holidays.

This is the seventh CRM machine installed in district Rajouri and with the addition of this machine, the total tally of CRM in the Zone comprising of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch will be 11.

BJP J&K general secretary and Ex-MLC, Vibodh Gupta inaugurated the CRM in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri), Satish Kumar, Municipality Chairman, Mohd Arif, Pushpinder Gupta, representatives of Beopar Mandal Rajouri, and valued customers of the Bank. Commending the role of J&K Bank in providing the latest banking facilities to the people, Vibodh Gupta stated that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible services for the residents and local businessmen.

He mentioned that the installation of the CRM had been a long-pending demand, and with its implementation, the business community would benefit significantly, especially during late hours when most banks are closed.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal head, Satish Kumar said, while deepening our digital footprint here, the machine has been commissioned for the convenience of the customers and people at large”. “The machines will specifically cater to the cash needs of the traders and businessmen of the area by automating and streamlining manual cash management systems thus saving their valuable time and efforts, he added.

The locals especially the trade and business community acknowledged the bank for its customer-friendly initiatives and commitment to facilitating better customer experience through innovative technology interventions.